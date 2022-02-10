As part of its effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of Newport announced on Wednesday that they will be offering free at-home rapid test kits to any and all local non-profit and neighborhood groups interested in providing at-home kits to the community.

From churches and social service providers to neighborhood associations and cultural clubs, all Newport-based organizations are welcome to request an allotment of test kits for distribution either directly to their membership or as part of their respective COVID-19 venue protocols.

The free at-home test kits, which are being provided to the City from the Rhode Island Department of Health, will be available by request beginning later this week by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/COVIDTests.

While supplies are limited, the City is expected to distribute more than 4,000 kits through its community partners and at dedicated locations over the coming weeks.