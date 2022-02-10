As part of its effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of Newport announced on Wednesday that they will be offering free at-home rapid test kits to any and all local non-profit and neighborhood groups interested in providing at-home kits to the community.

From churches and social service providers to neighborhood associations and cultural clubs, all Newport-based organizations are welcome to request an allotment of test kits for distribution either directly to their membership or as part of their respective COVID-19 venue protocols.

The free at-home test kits, which are being provided to the City from the Rhode Island Department of Health, will be available by request beginning later this week by visiting www.CityofNewport.com/COVIDTests.

While supplies are limited, the City is expected to distribute more than 4,000 kits through its community partners and at dedicated locations over the coming weeks.

Latest from WUN

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).