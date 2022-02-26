- Advertisement -

Meet your new best friend, Kingston – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Kingston is a 6-year-old male Retriever, Golden/Poodle, Standard.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Kingston;

The name Kingston conjures up images of a regal, noble beast. This Kingston is neither of those things. This man is as silly as they come. I mean, you can kind of tell by his picture, here. What you can’t tell from his profile picture is how HUGE he is! Be prepared to clear your counter spaces before you bring Kingston home. He doesn’t even have to stretch to rest his chin on them. - Advertisement - Kingston is large, super playful and still has a ton of learning to do. He’s always eager to please, though, so he’ll be a very good student! His new home could include teen-aged kids, and he’s always down-to-clown with other playful, doofey dogs. You just have to come meet him to believe him! You can fill out an adopter profile at www.potterleague.org, then pop by our Adoption Center!

For more information about Kingston, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.