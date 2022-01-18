Calling all New-Years resolutionists, and local runners and walkers: the popular Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K road race will return on March 20th, 2022!

A portion of each registration fee for this event will be donated to the Norman Bird Sanctuary in support of their conservation and environmental efforts. The event is sponsored by Southcoast Health, presented by NPT Healthworks and the Fitzpatrick Team of ReMax Newport, and is produced by Portsmouth-based Gray Matter Marketing.

The Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K was held for the first time in March of 2019, then virtually in 2020. The 2021 edition was postponed until November of that year, and the 2022 event is now slated once again for March.

“We’re excited to get back on track with our spring schedule, as this is a favorite early season race for many runners in the area,” says Matt Gray, President of Gray Matter Marketing in a press release. “It’s also a great opportunity to get the entire family active and out for a run or a walk that benefits a great local cause — the Norman Bird Sanctuary.”

“We are proud and grateful to be the beneficiary of the Aquidneck 10K,” says Kaity Ryan, Executive Director at the Norman Bird Sanctuary in a press release. “Support from the Aquidneck 10k – and each person who participates – helps us carry out our conservation and environmental education mission. The event brings the community together for a morning of outdoor fun and exercise.”

Ryan also adds that “the Norman Bird Sanctuary is the largest, contiguous protected open space on Aquidneck Island. It is home to an incredible variety of wildlife along with seven miles of hiking trails, and is also a favorite place for Aquidneck Island residents and visitors to get outside and explore.”

Nearly 400 runners and walkers completed the Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K in 2021, with Ken Vinacco (Scituate, RI) breaking the finish tape in a blistering 33 minutes and 41 seconds. Linda Spooner (Sturbridge, MA) topped the women’s race in 38 minutes and three seconds, setting a new women’s record for the course.

The 6.2-mile course will start and finish at Sachuest Beach. Participants will run or walk alongside beach grass and sand dunes, down Sachuest Point, pass the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Hanging Rock Road, as well as stunning homes and historic churches, showcasing the beauty of Aquidneck Island.

Registration, as well as additional information about the event, can be found at www.aquidneck10K.com.