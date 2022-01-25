Organizers for the Rhythm and Roots Festival today announced it is returning to Ninigret Park in Charlestown this Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-4). One of the state’s leading events, the locally produced festival also shared that tickets will be available on February 28.

For the first time this year, the Rhythm Stage will feature performances representing three distinct musical themes each day. On Friday night, the Festival will feature an evening of New Orleans music. On Saturday, it’s a “Tribute to Texas music” and on Sunday, Women in Roots music will be featured.

As usual, R&R will draw musicians from a diverse mix of Cajun, Zydeco, blues, country, folk, and many other forms of roots music. The Festival is expected to announce the complete line-up of performers soon.

More good news – even as production costs continue to rise, ticket prices will not increase this year. For more details on the Rhythm and Roots Festival, click here.

