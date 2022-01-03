PROVIDENCE (December 27, 2021) – Providence Brewing Co is excited to announce the much-anticipated grand opening of its taphouse in the heart of Providence’s Valley Neighborhood, scheduled for Saturday, January 8! Located in the Farm Fresh RI Food Hub building at 10 Sims Avenue, doors will open at noon at the expansive new location, bringing 16 taps of Rhode Island-made beer under one roof.

“Since the start of the pandemic, this taphouse has been in the works for nearly a year, and we are so excited to share what we’ve created with everyone finally,” said Efren Hidalgo, founder, and brewer of Providence Brewing. “Beyond great beverages, we believe we’ve created a space that is inviting, welcoming and the perfect place to experience what Providence has to offer.”

“Moving to this beautiful new location allows us to expand our taphouse and brewing operations. That means we are now able to push the limits and boundaries of beverages made in Rhode Island,” said Efren. “From beer to hard seltzer and eventually soda, craft beverage enthusiasts will be able to experience and explore it all in one space!”

Showcasing the best of grains and hops grown and sourced in Rhode Island and the neighboring states, the new taphouse boasts nearly 3,000 square feet of indoor space and a spacious taphouse. On-site rotating food trucks, a dedicated retail space, artwork and music from local artists, and more are all part of the property’s extensive six-month buildout. Offering an exceptional lineup of year-round, seasonal, and specialty releases, the on-site brewery will also house small-batch r&d production. Plans include a shuffleboard court, movies and beer education classes, joint releases, and so much more.

Upon opening, hours for the Providence Brewing Co taphouse will be Tuesday – Thursday from 4-9 PM, Friday and Saturday from 12-11 PM, and Sunday from 12-8 PM. The taphouse will be closed on Mondays. This new taphouse is both dog- and kid-friendly.

Follow along on Instagram at @mypvdbc for sneak peeks of the new space and additional details as the date grows closer. In the coming week, a final tap list will also be available at pvd. beer.

About Providence Brewing Co

Crafting fresh-grain-to-glass brews from the middle of the city, Providence Brewing Company is a family-owned brewery located in the heart of Providence’s historic Valley Neighborhood, two blocks from its landmark namesake, and the city’s only renaissance brewery since prohibition.

Beer is in the family’s DNA: the son of immigrant-born Efren Hidalgo, who distributed beer for La Tropical in Cuba (ca. 1950-1952), ten years before they emigrated to the United States and moved to Boston. Over two generations, their love of beer has evolved into a passion for craft beer. Today, his son Efren Hidalgo II operates a 6-barrel brewhouse and nearly 3,000 square foot facility within the new Farm Fresh building, crafting seven year-round canned beers, including the widely celebrated Battlecow IIPA, with distribution throughout Rhode Island, with plans to expand into Connecticut and Massachusetts.

For more information, follow Providence Brewing on the Facebook and Instagram or online at pvd.beer.