Zilfred Leclerc, 86, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Lawrence/Methuen, Massachusetts and retired to Deerfield Beach, Florida, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Packington, Quebec, Canada, he was the son of the late Adelard Leclerc of Notre Dame du Lac, Temiscouata, P. Quebec and Yvonne Dupont of Degelis, P. Quebec, Canada. He was the youngest son of 14 children.

Zilfred, like many men and women from these small regions of Quebec, Canada, immigrated to the US at a young age, with his wife, Regine Viel Leclerc, to work in the textile mills of Lawrence Massachusetts with hope for a new and more prosperous life for his family. Prior to his departure from Canada, he had been working as a lumberjack in the forests along the St. Lawrence River. In his early years in the US, he worked at Malden Mills only speaking French alongside many other co-workers who also spoke only in their native languages. He worked long hours and learned the skills of textile manufacturing but his real passion was for finish carpentry and he often worked a second job or shift in the construction industry. He later worked and eventually retired from Raytheon where his position was as an electronic board inspector. He had a love for fishing, bowling, ballroom dancing, playing pool and for a good one-on-one “arm pulling” contest, also known as arm wrestling. He was very social, he enjoyed a good joke and loved spending time with his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Regine Viel Leclerc, whom he had been married to for 55 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Carline Leclerc Fleig and her husband Richard Fleig of Portsmouth, RI; son, Carl Leclerc and his wife Mona Dube Leclerc of Atkinson, NH; surviving sisters, Ruth, Leona, Monette, Aliette and Mariette, all residing in Quebec, Canada; grandchildren, Adam Reece, Alexa Malagodi, Evan Leclerc and Tyler Fleig; He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, visiting hours and funeral services will not be held at this time but rather a burial service and private celebration of life for close friends and family will be held at a later date in Canada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be forwarded to: Cornerstone Adult Services 172 Franklin Street Bristol, RI 02809.

