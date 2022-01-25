Dr. Thomas Robert Haufe passed away peacefully and surrounded by love at his home in Portsmouth, RI on January 14, 2022. Born in Newport, RI on August 29,1924 he was the youngest child of Otto Christian Haufe and Ines Cavedon Haufe of New York City and Millbrook, NY.



He attended Fordham University, Cornell University, and graduated from Columbia University School of Dental Medicine and Oral Surgery in 1947. After obtaining his degree, he served as a Dental Officer in the US Navy in Memphis, Tennessee, and Officer in Charge of MATS (Military Air Transport Service) at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington, DC. On August 27, 1949 he married the love of his life, Joan Mary Wilcox and together they raised their five children in Poughkeepsie, NY.



Upon completely his dental career in the Navy, Tom went on to open his own dental practice in Millbrook, NY and later moved to downtown Poughkeepsie, NY where he continued to practice until his retirement in 1991. He served as the President of the Dutchess County Dental Society, President of the Poughkeepsie Chamber of Commerce, and Director of the Vassar Brothers Hospital Dental Dept. He was a member of the Poughkeepsie Tennis Club, the Dutchess Golf and Country Club and the Amrita Club. In 1992, Tom and Joan left Poughkeepsie and made Newport RI their main residence.

Tom had an incredible zest for life and his many hobbies included boating, fishing, reading, gardening, playing bridge and bocce. He also loved traveling both nationally and internationally. However, his greatest passions were piloting his own planes and woodworking. After obtaining his pilot’s license in his late teens, he continued to fly throughout most of his life often with Joanie by his side.



In retirement, Tom dove into fine woodworking and created authentic reproductions of antique furnishings that will now become part of his legacy. He and Joan loved to entertain and his voice would often fill the air with his favorite songs. His laughter and joy of family, extended family and friends will be forever remembered by all who knew him. If there was one way to describe Tom, it would unanimously be that he lit up a room and could be counted on to be the life of the party..



Although it was only for a day and a half, Tom was initially survived by his wife Joan. He is also survived by his five children Thomas Haufe Jr.(Lynne) of Middletown, RI, Timothy Haufe (Cathy) of Poughkeepsie, NY, Claudia Bell (Richard) of Middletown, RI and Sun Valley, Idaho, Katherine Johnson of Portsmouth, RI, and Lisa Benson (Frank) of Middletown, RI; along with eighteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his four siblings; Joseph Haufe, John Haufe, Alice Bliss, and Nonette Cosgrove.



Funeral services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in in Tom’s memory to the Special Olympics at https://support.specialolympics.org/ or the Newport Preservation Society https://newportmansions.thankyou4caring.org/.

Additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.