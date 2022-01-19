Joyce E. Reagan, 76, of Middletown, RI, died peacefully on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Newport Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Barry S. Reagan.

Born in Newport, RI on February 25, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Mary G. (White) Phillips and the sister of the late Alfred J. Phillips, Jr. Joyce was a graduate of Rogers High School, class of 1963. Early in her career, Joyce worked for the Clark Paper Company in Newport, where she met Barry. Joyce also worked on the Navy Base typing government contracts and worked as an assembler for General Electric and Papst Mechatronics. Most recently, Joyce worked for the Middletown School Department as an Office Clerk at Gaudet Middle School for 28 years, retiring in 2011. She was a communicant and lifelong active member of Jesus Savior Church. Joyce was a member of the Middletown Senior Center and a member of the Vasco Da Gama Board of Directors. In 2016, she received the Vasco Da Gama “Member of the Year” Award, which she treasured and proudly displayed in her home.

Joyce loved nothing more than spending time with her family and sitting by the pool in the summer. She enjoyed watching her Western TV shows and watching the Hallmark Channel, especially The Golden Girls and Hallmark Christmas Movies. Her favorite hobby was talking on the phone for hours at a time with her dear friend, Alicia Hicks.

She is survived by her children, Stacy Mello (Clint Spurlock) of Middletown, RI, and Philip Reagan (Sara Reagan) of Franklin, MA, her sister Deborah Catabia (Fred Catabia) of Ocala, FL, and her brother Michael Phillips (Barbara Phillips) of Middletown, RI. Joyce is also survived by her three granddaughters, Sydney Mello of Middletown, RI, Olivia Reagan and Lila Reagan, both of Franklin, MA, and her granddogs, Bama & Georgia. Joyce is also survived by her three step grandchildren, Elysha Guerriero (Dave Guerriero) of Portsmouth, RI, Clinton Tayler Spurlock (Jackie Spurlock) of Tiverton, RI and Alec Spurlock of Portsmouth, RI, and her five step great-grandchildren, Cal, Louie, Nora, Cai, Beau and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to Thank the 4th floor Nurses and CNAs at Newport Hospital for their kindness and compassion while caring for Joyce.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or donate online at stjude.org.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Joyce Reagan will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jesus Saviour Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard, 324 East Main Road in Portsmouth.