Ellen Anette Lane, age 63, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 20,

2022. She was born in Germany to Manuel and Annemarie (Wehren) Moitoza III

on February 18th.

Ellen’s favorite thing to do was to drive around Ocean Drive. It was her stress

relief, her celebratory act, her meditation, her thought process, her

entertainment, her grieving process. She knew every inch of that area, and you

would most definitely find her there with a Dunkin coffee, enjoying her ODBC in

peace. She also loved bird watching, and feeding the wildlife there. Ellen loved

plants and flowers, and anyone who had the pleasure of seeing her house or

garden knew that; she had an amazing green thumb.

Most people know Ellen from her long career in the restaurant industry, as she

cooked in several local kitchens. That’s where she made some of the best friends

and memories.

Ellen is survived by her mother Annemarie Moitoza, her children Michael, Sonya,

Michelle, and Mark, her siblings Anita Reyes, Manuel Moitoza IV, Anne Moitoza,

Lora Parker, and Gerald Moitoza. Ellen is also survived by her nine grandchildren:

Jasmyne, Anthony, Timothy, Nathaniel, Ivy, Junior, Kyla, Joel, and Journey, her

great granddaughter Joveyana, and her best friend James Wilson. She also leaves

behind lots of nieces, nephews and cousins, and each one of these surviving

members will miss her an immeasurable amount.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Terry Lane, her father Manuel, and

her best friend Sharon Banks.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00

PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.