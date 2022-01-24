Ellen Anette Lane, age 63, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on January 20,
2022. She was born in Germany to Manuel and Annemarie (Wehren) Moitoza III
on February 18th.
Ellen’s favorite thing to do was to drive around Ocean Drive. It was her stress
relief, her celebratory act, her meditation, her thought process, her
entertainment, her grieving process. She knew every inch of that area, and you
would most definitely find her there with a Dunkin coffee, enjoying her ODBC in
peace. She also loved bird watching, and feeding the wildlife there. Ellen loved
plants and flowers, and anyone who had the pleasure of seeing her house or
garden knew that; she had an amazing green thumb.
Most people know Ellen from her long career in the restaurant industry, as she
cooked in several local kitchens. That’s where she made some of the best friends
and memories.
Ellen is survived by her mother Annemarie Moitoza, her children Michael, Sonya,
Michelle, and Mark, her siblings Anita Reyes, Manuel Moitoza IV, Anne Moitoza,
Lora Parker, and Gerald Moitoza. Ellen is also survived by her nine grandchildren:
Jasmyne, Anthony, Timothy, Nathaniel, Ivy, Junior, Kyla, Joel, and Journey, her
great granddaughter Joveyana, and her best friend James Wilson. She also leaves
behind lots of nieces, nephews and cousins, and each one of these surviving
members will miss her an immeasurable amount.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Terry Lane, her father Manuel, and
her best friend Sharon Banks.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 6:00
PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.