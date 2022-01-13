Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- 22 Bowen’s – EXECUTIVE CHEF
- Advance America – Assistant Manager
- APR Placements – Accounts Receivable Clerk
- Autozone – MANAGER TRAINEE
- Axcess Financial – Store Manager
- Babies Getwaway US – Baby Gear Provider Needed
- BankNewport – Retail Sales Coordinator
- Bar ‘Cino – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$19-$24/HOUR*
- Barnes & Noble – Barista – PT
- Beck Bode – Client Relationship Manager
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Full/ part time car detailer
- BMW of Newport – Automotive Customer Service
- Bradley Schools – Administrative Assistant (per diem)
- Caleb & Broad – Head Chef
- Carpionato Group – Assistant Property Manager
- Castle Hill Inn – FINE DINING SOUS CHEF
- Child & Family – Residential Counselor – All Shifts & Family Support Partner
- Chili’s – Host
- City of Newport – Account Clerk, Public Safety Dispatcher, Harbormaster Assistants
- Coastal Medical – Medical Assistant (Newport)
- Codac – Mental Health Counselor
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Domino’s – Customer Service Representative
- East Bay Endoscopy Center – Receptionist/Scheduler (PRN)
- EBCAP – Communications Associate
- Embrace Home Loans – Servicing Accounting Clerk
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Housing Navigator – Lucy’s Hearth
- Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
- Gurney’s – Banquet Chef
- Hammet Boat Corp – Deckhand
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Heatherwood Rehab – Human Resources Manager
- HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
- IMS – Second Shift Production Operator MECP-I Screen Printer
- Indus Technology – Warehouse/Property Management
- Inns on Bellevue – Front Desk Agent
- Insight Global – Technical Support Representative
- Jackson Hewitt – entry level tax associate
- Jamestown Chamber of Commerce – Executive Director (For the full job description and expectations, please email info@jamestownrichamber.com)
- Jos.A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
- Kilsby Williams Chartered Accountants – Audit and Accounts Manager
- Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate Holiday Inn Express
- Landings Real Estate Group – Guest Services Representative
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Replenishment Buyer
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Lifespan – Guest Service Attendant
- Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Technician
- Mama Leones Restaurant – Pizza Delivery Driver
- McGrath Clambakes & Catering – Event Coordinator
- Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Newport Rhode Island*
- MEET – Business Research Associate
- Middletown Public Schools – Grade 2 Teacher (One Year Only)
- National Assemblers- Reset Merchandiser *LOCALS ONLY NEED APPLY!*
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport Exhibition Group – ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
- Newport Chiropractic Center – Office Assistant
- Newport International Boat Show – Account Executive
- Newport Marriott – Housekeeper
- Newport Pool Company – Pool Tech and Light Construction
- Newport Public Schools – Clerk Typist(Census Clerk), Office of Student Services, Central Office
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Carpenter II, Estate Gardener, Marketing & Communications Manager
- Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
- Peace of Mind Nannies – Professional & Compassionate Nanny Needed for Infant
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Petco – GES
- Piezoni’s – Cashier/Prep
- Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Potter League For Animals – Community Navigator
- Prevailance – Contractor Instructor, Newport, RI
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Admissions Counselor – Salve Regina University
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Shaner Operating Corp – Front Desk Agent Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
- Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
- St. Michael’s Country Day School – Assistant Counselors and Substitute Positions
- St. Philomenia – KINDERGARTEN TEACHING ASSISTANT
- Starbucks – Barista
- Surv – Executive Assistant
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Front Desk
- The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Yearling Teacher
- The Hinckley Company – Service Manager
- The Mooring – SUPPORT STAFF
- The Newport Experience – Social Media Coordinator – The Newport Experience – IDC, Inc. (Newport, RI)
- The Navy Exchange – Customer Service Associate – $300.00 Recruitment Incentive
- The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Technician- The Admiralty
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full-Time
- Town of Middletown – Entry Level Police Offer, Human Resources Manager, Mechanic, Public Works Labor Operator
- Towne Park – Valet Attendant – PT/FT Shifts Available – $17 to $19/hr Potential
- Trinity Solar – Sales
- United States Naval Academy – NAPS Athletics – Assistant Lacrosse Coach
- University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
- Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – Middleton/Newport
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Walmart – (USA) Asset Protection Operations Coach Trainee
- Willows International – Executive Administrative Assistant to the President
- Zimmerman Marine – Boatyard Service Manager