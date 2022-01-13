Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s – EXECUTIVE CHEF
  2. Advance America – Assistant Manager
  3. APR Placements – Accounts Receivable Clerk
  4. Autozone – MANAGER TRAINEE
  5. Axcess Financial – Store Manager
  6. Babies Getwaway US – Baby Gear Provider Needed
  7. BankNewport – Retail Sales Coordinator
  8. Bar ‘Cino – KITCHEN SUPERVISOR *$19-$24/HOUR*
  9. Barnes & Noble – Barista – PT
  10. Beck Bode – Client Relationship Manager
  11. Blue Wave Car Wash – Full/ part time car detailer
  12. BMW of Newport – Automotive Customer Service
  13. Bradley Schools – Administrative Assistant (per diem)
  14. Caleb & Broad – Head Chef
  15. Carpionato Group – Assistant Property Manager
  16. Castle Hill Inn – FINE DINING SOUS CHEF
  17. Child & Family – Residential Counselor – All Shifts & Family Support Partner
  18. Chili’s – Host
  19. City of Newport – Account Clerk, Public Safety Dispatcher, Harbormaster Assistants
  20. Coastal Medical – Medical Assistant (Newport)
  21. Codac – Mental Health Counselor
  22. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  23. Domino’s – Customer Service Representative
  24. East Bay Endoscopy Center – Receptionist/Scheduler (PRN)
  25. EBCAP – Communications Associate
  26. Embrace Home Loans – Servicing Accounting Clerk
  27. Family Service of Rhode Island – Housing Navigator – Lucy’s Hearth
  28. Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
  29. Gurney’s – Banquet Chef
  30. Hammet Boat Corp – Deckhand
  31. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  32. Heatherwood Rehab – Human Resources Manager
  33. HFM Realty – Real Estate Agent
  34. IMS – Second Shift Production Operator MECP-I Screen Printer
  35. Indus Technology – Warehouse/Property Management
  36. Inns on Bellevue – Front Desk Agent
  37. Insight Global – Technical Support Representative
  38. Jackson Hewitt – entry level tax associate
  39. Jamestown Chamber of Commerce – Executive Director (For the full job description and expectations, please email info@jamestownrichamber.com)
  40. Jos.A. Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
  41. Kilsby Williams Chartered Accountants – Audit and Accounts Manager
  42. Lafrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate Holiday Inn Express
  43. Landings Real Estate Group – Guest Services Representative
  44. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Replenishment Buyer
  45. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  46. Lifespan – Guest Service Attendant
  47. Magellan Health – Clinical Pharmacy Technician
  48. Mama Leones Restaurant – Pizza Delivery Driver
  49. McGrath Clambakes & Catering – Event Coordinator
  50. Meaningful Outcomes – Behavior Technician *Newport Rhode Island*
  51. MEET – Business Research Associate
  52. Middletown Public Schools – Grade 2 Teacher (One Year Only)
  53. National Assemblers- Reset Merchandiser *LOCALS ONLY NEED APPLY!*
  54. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  55. Newport Exhibition Group – ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
  56. Newport Chiropractic Center – Office Assistant
  57. Newport International Boat Show – Account Executive
  58. Newport Marriott – Housekeeper
  59. Newport Pool Company – Pool Tech and Light Construction
  60. Newport Public Schools – Clerk Typist(Census Clerk), Office of Student Services, Central Office
  61. Newport Restoration Foundation – Carpenter II, Estate Gardener, Marketing & Communications Manager
  62. Panera Bread – Immediate Hiring-Restaurants Team Members!
  63. Peace of Mind Nannies – Professional & Compassionate Nanny Needed for Infant
  64. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  65. Petco – GES
  66. Piezoni’s – Cashier/Prep
  67. Pizza Hollywood – Pizza Delivery Driver
  68. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  69. Potter League For Animals – Community Navigator
  70. Prevailance – Contractor Instructor, Newport, RI
  71. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
  72. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  73. Salve Regina University – Admissions Counselor – Salve Regina University
  74. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  75. Shaner Operating Corp – Front Desk Agent Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  76. Skechers – Retail Assistant Store Manager (Part Time)
  77. Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
  78. St. Michael’s Country Day School – Assistant Counselors and Substitute Positions
  79. St. Philomenia – KINDERGARTEN TEACHING ASSISTANT
  80. Starbucks – Barista
  81. Surv – Executive Assistant
  82. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  83. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Front Desk
  84. The Coggeshall Club – Assistant Yearling Teacher
  85. The Hinckley Company – Service Manager
  86. The Mooring – SUPPORT STAFF
  87. The Newport Experience – Social Media Coordinator – The Newport Experience – IDC, Inc. (Newport, RI)
  88. The Navy Exchange – Customer Service Associate – $300.00 Recruitment Incentive
  89. The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Technician- The Admiralty
  90. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full-Time
  91. Town of Middletown – Entry Level Police Offer, Human Resources Manager, Mechanic, Public Works Labor Operator
  92. Towne Park – Valet Attendant – PT/FT Shifts Available – $17 to $19/hr Potential
  93. Trinity Solar – Sales
  94. United States Naval Academy – NAPS Athletics – Assistant Lacrosse Coach
  95. University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist/Administrative Assist
  96. Verge Mobile – T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate – Middleton/Newport
  97. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  98. Walmart – (USA) Asset Protection Operations Coach Trainee
  99. Willows International – Executive Administrative Assistant to the President
  100. Zimmerman Marine – Boatyard Service Manager

