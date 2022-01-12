Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH will host a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday at 10:30 am at the Rhode Island State House.

Expected topics include an update on hospital staffing supports and testing and vaccination capacity.

Watch the briefing live at 10:30 am on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page.

On December 15, 2021, Governor Dan McKee announced indoor masking and proof of vaccine mandates. That Executive Order began on December 20, 2021 and was set to last 30 days.

Here’s the latest COVID-19 data in Rhode Island.