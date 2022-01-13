Governor McKee’s office today announced the community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, January 14.

Raytheon in Portsmouth will serve as one of the six community-based clinics, offering the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Community based COVID-19 vaccination clinics will also be held on Friday in Providence, North Kingstown, and Warwick.

Registration is recommended for these clinics. To register, visit C19VaccineRI.org and click “Upcoming Community Vaccination Clinics.”

In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine is available at state vaccination sites including the Rhode Island Convention Center and Sockanosset Cross Road, in many healthcare providers’ offices and pharmacies throughout Rhode Island.

More information about COVID-19 vaccination locations can be found at C19VaccineRI.org.