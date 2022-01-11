Following the tabulation of votes submitted for the International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2022 ballot, the International Tennis Hall Of Fame today announced that the official process for selection has resulted in no new inductees for 2022.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame will still hold the traditional Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in July 2022, because Class of 2021 Inductee Lleyton Hewitt was unable to travel for the ceremony last year due to Covid-19 travel restrictions. He is scheduled to be inducted at the Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. on July 16, 2022.

To be selected for the International Tennis Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive an affirmative vote of 75% or higher from the combined results of the Official Voting Group and any bonus percentage points earned in the ITHF’s Fan Vote. The Official Voting Group is an independent body comprised of media, historians, Hall of Famers, and industry experts who participate annually in International Tennis Hall of Fame voting. The Fan Vote is open to tennis fans worldwide.

The nominees on the Class of 2022 ballot were Cara Black of Zimbabwe, Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain, Ana Ivanović of Serbia, Carlos Moyá of Spain, Flavia Pennetta of Italy, and Lisa Raymond of the United States.

In November, it was announced that Cara Black, Flavia Pennetta, and Ana Ivanovic, came in first, second, and third place, respectively, in the ITHF’s Fan Vote. Each earned bonus points for their Fan Vote results, but that does not guarantee Hall of Fame induction.

All of the nominees will appear again on the ballot next year, as the ITHF enshrinement policies and procedures state that Hall of Fame nominees remain on the ballot for up to three years, if not voted in.

Todd Martin, International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO, commented in a statement, “The International Tennis Hall of Fame induction process is a multi-step process of review and consideration by committees and voters. The determination of who is deserving of Hall of Fame induction rests with the Official Voting Group, a group of independent voters who come from a range of backgrounds in the sport and are all highly knowledgeable on the breadth of the sport’s history.”

This year marks the first time in the ITHF’s history (since 1955) that there have been no new inductees selected.