With the General Assembly set to vote on a proposal that would realign House and Senate Districts to better reflect 2020 Census data, The City of Newport has announced that its officials are preparing to kick off their own local process to examine City Council Wards and Voting Precincts.

The City’s Canvassing Authority is inviting members of the public to attend their next meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, February 1st at 11:30 a.m. to learn more about Newport’s own redistricting process.

The City’s Canvassing staff and members of the volunteer Canvassing Authority will provide an introduction to redistricting and what it could mean for the City’s local Wards.

While Newport County’s House and Senate Districts are anticipated to experience some slight shifts in geography, Newport’s local redistricting process will need to explore in more detail the City’s 2020 Census data before any changes are made to its Ward bounds.

All those interested in learning more about the City’s redistricting efforts are encouraged to visit www.CityofNewport.com/Redistricting.

Log-in information for the Feb. 1st Zoom meeting of the City’s Canvassing Authority will be posted online next week.