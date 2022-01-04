Meet your new best friend, Lola – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Lola is a 4-year-old medium-sized female husky/mix.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Lola;

Lola is a stunning Huskey mix, and this girl is about as Husky as you can get. She has all the energy, kisses and zoomies to last a lifetime. She loves spending as much time outside as possible to get all the energy out (what Husky doesn’t?!) Lola is an absolute love, she loves all her people friends and also her dog friends. She loves other dogs and really enjoys to play with them. She could see herself being friends with every dog in the neighborhood and maybe could live with one as well. She doesn’t have any experience with cats and would get along well with sturdy/ savvy kids. If you think that Lola would be the perfect girl for your family please visit potterleague.org and fill out an application for her then give us a call at 401-846-8276 to make an appointment to meet her!

For more information about Lola, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about the adoption process and fees here.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.