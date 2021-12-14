Update – Since publishing this, the Mayor’s office has made us aware that Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Vice-Chair and At-Large Councilor, will be filling in for Mayor Napolitano.

Newport Vice-Chair, At-Large Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie, on the heels of a divisive City Council meeting over North End zoning, joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video interview at noon tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Mayor or the Vice Chair appears monthly on What’s Up Newp videocasts. Tomorrow we’ll discuss the divide over language within a resolution that would impose a March 22 deadline for the Planning Board to act on proposed North End zoning amendments.

At issue is language that says the North End Urban Plan and zoning negatively impact North End neighborhoods. At the core of the issue may be the fate of Bishop’s 4th Street Diner.

We’ll also touch on other prominent issues, including the impact of the pandemic and the prospects of the popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade, waterfront access, and as winter approaches whether sufficient actions have been taken to assure no repeat of the gas crisis that crippled the city.

