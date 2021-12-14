Update – Since publishing this, the Mayor’s office has made us aware that Lynn Underwood Ceglie, Vice-Chair and At-Large Councilor, will be filling in for Mayor Napolitano.

Newport Vice-Chair, At-Large Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie, on the heels of a divisive City Council meeting over North End zoning, joins What’s Up Newp for a live virtual video interview at noon tomorrow (Wednesday).

The Mayor or the Vice Chair appears monthly on What’s Up Newp videocasts. Tomorrow we’ll discuss the divide over language within a resolution that would impose a March 22 deadline for the Planning Board to act on proposed North End zoning amendments.

At issue is language that says the North End Urban Plan and zoning negatively impact North End neighborhoods. At the core of the issue may be the fate of Bishop’s 4th Street Diner.

We’ll also touch on other prominent issues, including the impact of the pandemic and the prospects of the popular St. Patrick’s Day Parade, waterfront access, and as winter approaches whether sufficient actions have been taken to assure no repeat of the gas crisis that crippled the city.

Have a question for the Vice-Chair? Email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com or comment before or during the conversation on the Facebook feed for the event below.

Frank Prosnitz

Frank Prosnitz brings to WhatsUpNewp several years in journalism, including 10 as editor of the Providence (RI) Business News and 14 years as a reporter and bureau manager at the Providence (RI) Journal. Prosnitz began his journalism career as a sportswriter at the Asbury Park (NJ) Press, moving to The News Tribune (Woodbridge, NJ), before joining the Providence Journal. Prosnitz hosts the Morning Show on WLBQ radio (Westerly), 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and It’s Your Business, also on WBLQ, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Prosnitz has twice won Best in Business Awards from the national Society of American Business Editors and Writers (SABEW), twice was named Media Advocate of the Year by the Small Business Administration, won an investigative reporter’s award from the New England Press Association, and newswriting award from the Rhode Island Press Association.