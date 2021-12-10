The Reef, along with Erith Outings, has transformed their outdoor patios into the most amazing winter wonderland.

The opportunity to dine in one of the nine professionally decorated, heated igloos, on the water, under the stars is now available to customers.

In addition to offering the regular menu, The Reef is offering curated dining experiences in the igloos. Book your party for 2-6 people and make it an experience to remember!

Igloos are available for New Year’s Eve – hurry and grab yours now before they’re gone because they’re booking up quickly!

Be sure to check out inside as well, with a double-sided fireplace, a cozy lounge area, recently renovated dining rooms, 2 large bars, and live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

The Reef isn’t just a hot spot during the summer, it’s open all year round and has something for everyone, including a free parking lot.

To book an igloo or an indoor dining reservation, go to www.thereefnewport.com or call 401-324-5852.

The Reef is located at 10 West Howard Wharf in Newport.