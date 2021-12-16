The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island.

Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business.

The names and locations are generally left out, but there are occasional exceptions.

Here are some that have been listed within the last thirty days;

1 – 5-star escape room business with 6+escape experiences (Pawtucket) – $150,000

“Lock & Clue is an award-winning (2019 Best Set Design, 2020 Best Horror Genre) turn-key entertainment business that is top-ranked in the industry. With little advertising aside from word-of-mouth, Lock & Clue has grown in to a must-go venue for locals and travelers. Also established with corporate and local business as a team-building destination and for private events. “

2 – Sign Business (Warwick) – $200,000

“35 year Sign Business with strong customer following. New updated computers and new Roland 54” printer. Property not included; lease can be negotiated with property owner.

Over $100,000 k income with supported documentation. $250,000 k cash flow.

Asking: $200,000.”

3 – Established pizza/sub/salad shop in affluent area (RI) – $140,000

“This is a beautiful location in the heart of a charming town. Great population and loyal clientele. Sales have been rising steadily. Open only 45 hours a week! This is a real money maker!!! Hurry it will not last long. Serious buyers only.”

4 – Turnkey Fully Equipped Coffee Shop (Cranston) – $85,000

“Completely turnkey, fully functional coffee shop in strong up and coming neighborhood. All of the heavy lifting has been done on this business opportunity. Started at the onset of the pandemic, this start up business was able to sustain through the worst of times and is positioned to enter a time of steady growth. This location is a well know, high traffic neighborhood with many existing and thriving businesses. Existing employees willing to stay on if new owner chooses.”

5 – 554 West Main Road (Middletown) – $1,400,000

“Get it while this corner is hot! The development across the street will only improve your investment, or you could move right in and enjoy the visibility and traffic at this major Middletown intersection. Enjoy neighboring retail draw with neighboring Bank Newport, across from Walgreens, Burger King, TD Bank, near Chase Bank, Shaws Marketplace, BJ’s, Christmas Tree Shop and more.”

6 – Child Care Opportunity (Woonsocket) – $200,000

“120 Spring Street is a former school purposefully developed in a charming residential neighborhood in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The property is situated minutes to the quaint downtown area supported by an abundance of local, regional, and national retailers”

7 – Central American Taco Restaurant Full Liquor License For Sale (Cranston) – $80,000

“Great opportunity for a motivated owner/operator to take over a business that has a great established Social Media, Google and Yelp Presence.”

8 – Johnston Italian Restaurant (Providence) – $139,900

“A long-established, full-service restaurant which seats about 56 diners.

Great location with plenty of on-site parking.”

9 – 963 Tioque Avenue (Coventry) $1,200,000

“This is a very long running established Daycare Center being sold with the Real Estate as a licensed facility for 90 students, infant and toddler age school and school staff of 18.

Well-known location, with second generation owners running this business.”

10 – Coffee & Donut Shop (Woonsocket) – $80,000

“ABSENTEE OWNER $6,000 wk. gross $ 60,000 net + or – has DRIVE TRHROUGH Plenty of Parking Great Corner Location. $ 80,000 no Financing”