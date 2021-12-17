Andreea Natalia, who calls Newport, Rhode Island her hometown, will be among the twenty contestants when Joe Millionaire returns to Fox on January 6.

Natalia, who owns Kaffeology in Newport and Portsmouth, is 31 years old and lists her profession as a restaurateur on the show.

A fresh take on the original Joe Millionaire dating series that was the talk of tv back in 2003, Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer will premiere at 8 pm on Thursday, January 6.

According to Fox, the show will feature two single men – one’s a millionaire, and the other is not. Twenty women will date both of them, but they will have no idea which Joe is rich. As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match, the women must ask themselves what is more important…Love or Money?

On Thursday, Natalia shared the following on Instagram that included a photo and short video preview from the show;

“Love isn’t easy…but it’s always worth it! 2021 has been a crazy year full of so many adventures, friendships, growing pains, and love. Watch me find love and maybe give a couple lap dances in the process on @joemillionairefox coming out January 6th on @foxtv“

Also on her Instagram, Natalia shared in November that she has plans to open a third and fourth Kaffeology location soon.

Following the two-hour premiere on January 6, the show will make its time period premiere the following Thursday, January 13 from 8 pm to 9 pm.