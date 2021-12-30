MCR Development today announced that it has acquired the 117-room Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa in Stowe, Vermont.

In a press release, MCR says that they are the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator.

Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa is located at 1746 Mountain Road and features:

● 117 guestrooms and suites

● 32 one-, two- or three-bedroom townhome rentals

● A 50,000-square-foot spa and sports center with a waterfall and meditative garden

● Two tennis courts

● A racquetball and squash court

● An executive nine-hole, par-3 golf course

● Indoor and outdoor pools with a jacuzzi

● A 25,000-square-foot conference center with 17 meeting rooms

● Charlie B’s Restaurant & Pub

● Fast Wi-Fi

● On-site parking

Terms of the deal were not announced.

More of what MCR had to say about Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa;