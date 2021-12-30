MCR Development today announced that it has acquired the 117-room Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa in Stowe, Vermont.
In a press release, MCR says that they are the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator.
Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa is located at 1746 Mountain Road and features:
● 117 guestrooms and suites
● 32 one-, two- or three-bedroom townhome rentals
● A 50,000-square-foot spa and sports center with a waterfall and meditative garden
● Two tennis courts
● A racquetball and squash court
● An executive nine-hole, par-3 golf course
● Indoor and outdoor pools with a jacuzzi
● A 25,000-square-foot conference center with 17 meeting rooms
● Charlie B’s Restaurant & Pub
● Fast Wi-Fi
● On-site parking
Terms of the deal were not announced.
More of what MCR had to say about Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa;
Just downslope from Mount Mansfield, Vermont’s highest peak, Stoweflake Mountain Resort & Spa is your home base for four seasons of outdoor adventure. Come for the mountain biking, leaf-peeping, hiking and snowshoeing; stay for the spacious guestrooms (with fireplaces!), 50,000-square-foot spa, two pools and outdoor jacuzzi. Want to link up with friends and family? We’ve got a nine-hole golf course and 32 townhomes, too!
Before catching the lifts at Stowe Mountain Resort this winter, carb up with a hearty breakfast at Charlie B’s, our on-site restaurant and pub serving a delicious buffet of eggs, home fries and oatmeal. We’ll be waiting for you at dinnertime with steaming French onion soup and lemon pepper-crusted salmon.
Not a snow bunny? At Stoweflake, it’s always a spa day! The world-class spa offers 120 therapeutic treatments in 30 rooms plus a fully equipped salon. The true highlight is the Aqua Solarium, a 12-foot Hungarian mineral soaking pool with a cascading waterfall inspired by the area’s famous Bingham Falls!
Get moving again at the sports and wellness center, which has Cybex fitness equipment, spinning and Pilates studios, tennis courts and a racquetball/squash court! Schedule a class with an instructor or splash in the indoor and outdoor pools (with a bubbling jacuzzi).
With so much to do on the grounds, Stoweflake is the perfect place for an event. Gather your guests for a conference, wedding or family reunion — we have 25,000 square feet of meeting space in 17 rooms and outdoor terrain bordered by the Green Mountains. If you need more space than the resort’s guestrooms, opt for one of our 32 townhomes, each equipped with a full kitchen and private deck for cocoa-sipping and stargazing.
Stoweflake’s location means off-property outings couldn’t be more convenient. Visit the Von Trapp family home (yes, the real-life Sound of Music clan, who settled in Stowe after leaving Germany!) or Alchemist Brewery. Take a short drive into town, where 80 boutiques, country stores and galleries — all twinkling with holiday lights — await.