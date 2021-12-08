Another HGTV Dream Home has landed in New England.

The 2022 HGTV Dream Home is located in Warren, Vermont, which sits less than an hour from Stowe Mountain Resort and Stowe, Vermont.

The house and giveaway package totals more than $2.4 million and includes the luxurious modern mountain cabin, a 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, and $250,000 in cash, according to HGTV.

The designer of the home was Brian Patrick Flynn, the build manager was Dylan Eastman, and the builder was Big Country Built. See more photos and videos of the house here.

The entry period for the 2022 HGTV Dream Home contest begins at 9 am. on Tuesday, December 28 and runs until 5 pm. on Thursday, Februar 17 at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome. Viewers can tune into the one-hour special “HGTV Dream Home 2022” at 8 pm on Saturday, January 1 and stream it on discovery+ starting Sunday, Jan. 2.

The 2021 HGTV Dream Home was located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. The prize package was valued at more than $2.8 million. A Texas man won the 3,300 sq. ft home in April and listed it for $2.39 million in May.

This will be a return to Vermont for HGTV, it’s 2011 Dream Home was located in Stowe.

HGTV first began its Dream Home series in 1997 when they built a home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.