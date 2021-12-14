Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH today announced that they will announce a comprehensive set of actions to address an increase in COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressure on our hospital system while at the same time keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.

The press briefing will take place at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, December 15 at 1:30 pm. What’s Up Newp will carry it live on our website and Facebook Page as it happens.

