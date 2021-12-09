Bike Newport’s annual holiday happenings are taking a new twist this year with two of the season’s favorite events combining into one fun afternoon on Sunday, December 12 from 11 am to 3 pm at The Big Blue Bike Barn, located at 20 Sunset Blvd in Newport.

Note – This event was originally scheduled for December 11 but it has been moved due to rain in the forecast.

The annual Bike Newport Holiday Bike Giveaway for the city’s youth will run side by side with their annual Mingle & Jingle gathering for the organizations’ partners and supporters. Hot cocoa will flow, and snacks abound, as all are invited to come share in the bike happiness – children, parents, staff, board, volunteers, partners, donors, and bicycle enthusiasts of all kinds.

People new to the Big Blue Bike Barn can learn more about Bike Newport as they take in the campus tracks, trails, gardens, and gathering space. This space was recently a vacant lot and is now transformed into a beautiful green and accessible public space thanks to generous and strategic partnerships!

Meanwhile, children pre-invited by the school district will be matched up with their new wheels, fitted for helmets, and instructed in basic safety, before they can head straight to the awesome new pump track to give it all a try.

Everyone is invited to come ride – or watch the kids ride – the new dirt pump track, explore the trails, give the “Jingle Bike” and light up the holiday tree with pedal power, and warm up with hot cocoa next to the tower heaters on loan from Salvation Café. Come mingle with folks who, like you, dream of a city where people are safe and comfortable choosing bikes to get around.

Hot drinks are generously contributed by Empire Tea & Coffee. Snacks are generously contributed by Cru Café. Bike happiness is provided by up to 100 local youth merrily matched to bicycles lovingly restored by generous Bike Newport staff and community volunteers.

Free registration is appreciated but not required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-mingle-jingle-tickets-210090244577

Source: Bike Newport