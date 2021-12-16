An arrest has been made in the case involving the two dogs that were abandoned in Portsmouth on November 25.

Portsmouth Police Department released the following press release on December 16;

On November 25, 2021, Thanksgiving, the Portsmouth Police Department opened an investigation regarding two emaciated dogs that had been abandoned on the side of the road in the Gardner Seveney Sports complex. The dogs which officers named Turkey and Gravy were taken to an emergency veterinarian where they received treatment for neglect. One of the dogs, Turkey was euthanized because of her poor health condition. As the result of a three week investigation, Portsmouth Police Detectives determined that the owner of the two dogs, 29 year-old Joneya Mack of 59 John H Chaffee Blvd., Newport, RI had neglected and then abandoned the emaciated dogs. The Newport Police responded to Mack’s residence on December 15, 2021 and took her into custody based on the affidavit warrant obtained by the Portsmouth Police. Mack was charged with one count each of Unnecessary Cruelty of an Animal, Abandonment of an Animal, Felony Unnecessary Cruelty of an Animal and Felony Abandonment of an Animal. Mack was later arraigned and released on bail from Portsmouth Police Headquarters. She is scheduled to be re-arraigned on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the 2nd Division Courthouse in Newport, RI.

Gravy is still recovering at the Potter League for Animals.

