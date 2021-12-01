The Potter League for Animals has increased the reward up to $15,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for the two dogs found in Portsmouth on November 25, 2021. The reward money comes from multiple donors who wish to remain anonymous. Anyone who has any information in regards to the two abandoned, lethargic and emaciated dogs found lying on the side of the road in the Gardner Seveney Sports complex in Portsmouth, RI on November 25, 2021 are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division at 401-683-0994 or the general line at 401-683-0300. Original Story – November 30 The Potter League for Animals today announced that it is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person or persons responsible for neglecting and abandoning two dogs found in Portsmouth on November 25, 2021. The reward money comes from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

In a press release provided by Portsmouth Police Department, the Department stated that they received a call on November 25, 2021, Thanksgiving morning at 7:00 am that two female dogs were found lying on the side of the road in the Gardner Seveney Sports complex. Upon their officer’s arrival, the dogs were located and appeared to have been abandoned, lethargic, and emaciated. The dogs who were named Turkey (dark-colored) and Gravy (white color) were taken to an emergency veterinary hospital where they received treatment for their conditions. Later in the day information was received that Turkey needed to be euthanized due to her poor health condition.

Gravy is currently safe and under the Potter League veterinarian’s care.

[ABC 6 has more on Gravy here – “She wants love”: dogs rescued on Thanksgiving after being abandoned in park]

Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department Detective Division at401-683-0994or the general line at401-683-0300.

In a statement, the Potter League for Animals says, “While we understand these are unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Potter League for Animals remains available for emergency situations and has programs and resources available to anyone that is in need of assistance with their animals. There is never an excuse to abandon an animal”.

The Potter League continues to prioritize intakes and will admit those of an emergency nature, including emergency boarding for unforeseen crises, pet safekeep-ing for victims fleeing domestic violence, and surrenders where a risk is posed to the animal.