Mark the calendar for Aquidneck Community Table’s last Wednesday market of the season on December 22nd!

Don’t miss this festive Holiday Market at Stoneacre Garden, the last chance to shop the freshest and local options before the market takes a winter break. Think of shopping for gifts from vendors, in addition to the great gifts for sale like maple syrup, ACT totes, and market gift certificates at the market stall, and of making the shopping trip an outing by combining it with a meal at the lovely Stoneacre Garden restaurant.

The following vendors will be at the special holiday market: Buns Bakery, Moonlight Rose Alpacas, Roots Farm, Rhed’s Hot Sauce, June Loves Bakery, The Local Catch, Shewatuck Farm, Luckyfoot Ranch, Rhode Island Mushroom Company, Pat’s Pastured, Aquidneck Farms, Meadow Brook Inn, Fatulli’s Bakery, The Coffee Guy, Sprout & Lentil, and Barden Family Orchard.

Be sure to stock up on local food favorites as there will not be markets on Saturday, December 25th, nor Saturday, January 1st. The Saturday market will reopen on January 8, 2022, with the same hours of 9 AM to noon.

About Aquidneck Community Table (ACT): Aquidneck Community Table is growing a healthy local food system accessible to all residents and visitors of Aquidneck island. In January 2016, three Aquidneck Island groups—Aquidneck Growers Market, Island Commons, and Sustainable Aquidneck—came together to form Aquidneck Community Table. Combined, ACT has 27 years of experience building a more resilient and equitable food system for the island community. ACT now operates two farmers markets, hosting 76,000 shopping visits, and keeping $2MM in the local economy. Vendors have donated 4,000 pounds of food to local food pantries. For its commitment to the local food marketplace, ACT received an Edible Rhody Local Hero Award in 2019; was given a Good Neighbor Award from The Newport Women’s Resource Center/Newport Health Equity Zone in 2018; and the markets were selected as “Must-See Farmer’s Markets” by Yankee in 2018. For more information visit www.aquidneckcommunitytable.org

Source: Aquidneck Community Table