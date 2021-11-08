Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Monday, November 8
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol counties
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
Live Music & Entertainment
- Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Jamestown School Building Sub-Committee
- 4 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Policy Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown Conservation Commission
- 5:30 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Tuesday, November 9
Newport Hospital hosting hiring event at Wyndham Newport Hotel on November 9 & 10
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Volunteer Tuesdays at Bike Newport
- 5 pm to 9 pm – Tapas and Tequila Tasting Experience at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Warren Miller’s: Winter Starts Now at 7:30 pm
- Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm
- One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 3 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Beach Commission
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 6 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Conservation Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Wednesday, November 10
Newport Hospital hosting hiring event at Wyndham Newport Hotel on November 9 & 10
First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 2 pm to 5 pm – Aquidneck Growers Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 5 pm – Steaks & Shakes Dinner Series at Hotel Viking
- 5 pm to 7 pm – Come meet your local veterans at Elks Lodge #104
- 6 pm – Holiday Makers Workshop Series at Hotel Viking
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- 4 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5:30 pm – Middletown School Building Committee
- 6 pm – Little Compton Housing Trust
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Building Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton School Committee
Thursday, November 11
Grey Sail Brewing celebrating 10 years
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm
City & Government
- 6 pm – Tiverton Personnel Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
Friday, November 12
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 4 pm to 7 pm – Enchanted Hour in the Mansion at Vanderbilt
- 6 pm to 9 pm – Taproot Harvest Beer Dinner at Taproot Brewing Co.
- 8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Beth Barron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, November 13
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am & 2 pm- Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
- 3 pm to 6 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Blue Anchor Grill – Suzanne & Liz from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, November 14
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s
- 10 am – Aquidneck 10k
- 10 am to 5 pm – Newport Car Museum Hoods Up Weekend
- 11 am – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Fall Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm & 2 pm & 3 pm & 4 pm – Family Hayride and interactive petting zoo visit
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
