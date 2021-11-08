Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Monday, November 8

Things To Do

Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol counties

Festive Igloo Pop-Up at Gurney’s

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

City & Government

Tuesday, November 9

Newport Hospital hosting hiring event at Wyndham Newport Hotel on November 9 & 10

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) – Warren Miller’s: Winter Starts Now at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6:30 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

Wednesday, November 10

Newport Hospital hosting hiring event at Wyndham Newport Hotel on November 9 & 10

First Attested Black Mutual Aid Society in Nation Was Formed in Newport on November 10, 1780

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, November 11

Grey Sail Brewing celebrating 10 years

20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

La Forge – Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Erika Van Pelt at 9 pm

City & Government

Friday, November 12

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Beth Barron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm

One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Saturday, November 13

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Suzanne & Liz from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards – Dick Lupino Jazz Quartet from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Blockhead at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Timmy Smith from 3:30 pm to 7 pm, Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Sunday, November 14

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Traditional Irish Music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Alexus Lee at 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

One Pelham East – Live music from 4:30 pm to 8 pm, Ryan McHugh from 9 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5:30 pm

City & Government