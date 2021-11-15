Update

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced at 9:31 am that the accident has been cleared and traffic has reopened in both directions. Expect residual delays.

Original Story

Emergency personnel is currently on the scene of a car fire on Newport Bridge (eastbound). What’s Up Newp readers first began alerting us of the incident just after 8:30 am.

From RITBA – #NPBridge ALERT: All traffic Eastbound and Westbound has been stopped due to an accident on the bridge. Emergency personnel are on scene. Expect delays. Shane M.

#NPBridge ALERT: All traffic Eastbound and Westbound has been stopped due to an accident on the bridge. Emergency personnel are on scene. Expect delays.— RITBA (@RIEZPASS) November 15, 2021

Disabled Vehicle, Right lane blocked on RI 138 WB at Exit (Jamestown) in Jamestown— RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) November 15, 2021

