The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today provided an update on operations in advance of the busy Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are looking forward to a busy week of travel on our state’s bridges,” said Lori Caron Silveira, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority. “Traffic has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and our open road tolling (ORT) lanes were operational weeks ahead of schedule after our successful transition to all-electronic tolling.”

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March of 2020, traffic has nearly returned to 2019 levels on the Claiborne Pell Bridge. In October of 2021 922,973 vehicles crossed the Claiborne Pell Bridge, compared to 752,137 in 2020 and 970,205 in 2019.

More than 330,000 RITBA E-ZPass transponders are active.

RITBA transitioned to all-electronic tolling on the Claiborne Pell Bridge in October, and traffic is now flowing freely through 2 double ORT lanes, outfitted with updated software, in each direction, weeks ahead of schedule.

“We ask motorists to continue to use caution through the Pell toll plaza area and obey all posted speed limits on all the bridges,” said Caron Silveira. “We have much to be thankful for this year and want to wish everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving.”