On the heels of the global environmental conference, COP26, Newport’s City Council is discussing an opportunity that could help ratepayers save money and integrate more renewable energy into the grid. This is a wonderful first step for our City to address climate change – which we know directly affects our economy and quality of life.

The action item is titled Community Choice Aggregation Plan (CCA), or municipal-energy aggregation, which allows cities and towns to buy renewable electricity through an opt-out program for all of its ratepayers to achieve a locked-in lower utility rate.

The City Council is currently voting to provide a third-party energy consultant the ability to find an energy provider that will give our community a competitive lower-cost utility rate. This phase of the program is no cost to the City and is non-binding.

So, why wouldn’t we at the very least want to explore opportunities to save money? I ask the City Council to vote in favor of this item on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Paul Marshall

Newport, RI