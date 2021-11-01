The City of Newport is advising motorists to expect a traffic pattern change on Bellevue Avenue this week as crews begin a permanent road restoration to the intersection at Narragansett Avenue.

The City of Newport, Department of Utilities, Water Division (NWD) has awarded a contract to Biszko Contracting Corp. to restore the intersection following improvements that were made to the subsurface infrastructure last spring.

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, work will begin on the permanent road restoration at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Narragansett Avenue. The work will include prepping the existing roadway and pouring new concrete panels. No traffic will be allowed on the new concrete for approximately 2-3 days to allow the concrete to cure. The work is subject to favorable weather conditions.

One travel lane will remain open for alternating traffic. The time to complete the concrete road repairs will be dependent on the weather. Throughout the period the concrete is being installed and cured, traffic control will be coordinated with the contractor and the Newport Police Department at all times.

Work will be performed during daytime working hours. The contractor will start prior to 7 a.m. when the concrete is scheduled to be poured in order to maximize the time for curing. Traffic delays can be expected near the road repair area. Alternate routes are advised to be used in order to avoid the construction area. Trash pick-up and Mail/Package deliveries to this area will not be interrupted. The Contractor will maintain emergency access to residences and businesses.

The City of Newport says that their project team works diligently to minimize impacts. “You may notice increased noise, lights used at night, traffic, crews, and heavy equipment (with backup safety alarms) associated with construction. Please take care when traveling around the construction area and do not enter the site for your safety”.

The Department of Utilities appreciates the community’s cooperation and patience during this phase of the project. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the Utilities Department at (401) 845-5600.