Mildred Esther “Millie” West, 78, of Portsmouth, passed unexpectedly on October 31, 2021.

She was the beloved wife of the late John West.



Born in Newport on August 28, 1943 she was the daughter of the late Augustus and Gladys Gory Oakley.



She graduated from Rogers High School in 1961. She worked at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUSC) as a secretary for many years until she decided to be a full time care taker and homemaker to her devoted husband and her two children.

She and her husband, John were married on May 5, 1962 at St. John’s Church in Newport. They were proud Newporters before moving to Middletown, RI in the early 1990s.

Her greatest joy was her three grandchildren, Jon, Derek and Allie. She was blessed this past year to celebrate the marriage of her grandson Jon and his wife Krystal and Derek and his wife Jessica; as well as meeting her first great grandson Kasper. She shared many years of silly and meaningful conversations with her granddaughter, Allie. She cherished creating and sharing many memories, chats, tears, and laughter which each of them individually and together as a family.



She was a warm soul, a caring mother, sister, sister-in-law and friend to many. She enjoyed belly laughs, feeling the sand between her toes and has been described as a hot shit with a lasting smile big and bright.

Millie is survived by her children John West and his wife Tina of Peabody, MA and Kelley Torkomian and her partner Michael Silveira of Middletown. In addition, she leaves behind her siblings; Augustus Oakley and his wife Janice, of Cocoa Beach, FL, Frances Mellinger and her husband John of Micco, FL and Barbara Reed of Middletown. Millie was the grandmother of Jonathon Torkomian and his wife Kyrstal, Derek West and his wife Jessica, Allie Torkomian and her partner, Kailee Carvara, and great-grandson; Kasper Kylo Torkomian.

Millie was preceded in death by her brother Harry Oakley and her brother-in-law, Richard Reed.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Funeral Service Services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the Greater New England National Multiple Sclerosis Society.