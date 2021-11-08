It is with great sadness that his family announces the passing of Maurice R. Desjardins (lovingly known as “Rene”), 93, of Middletown, Rhode Island. He passed away surrounded by his family on November 5, 2021. He was the loving husband of Dorothy M. (Ferreira) Desjardins for 72 years.

Maurice was born in Fall River to the late Rene and Adrienne (Cyr) Desjardins on August 1, 1928. He grew up in Tiverton and was a resident of Middletown for 63 years.

Maurice joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He honorably served in South Korea for two years during the occupation after World War II. After marrying Dorothy and starting his family, he was called to serve in the Korean War, where he earned a Combat Badge.

Following Maurice’s time in the service, he was active within his community. He served on the zoning board of Middletown and was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was the founder of Rene & Son Carpet & Flooring, which he owned and operated for most of his career. Maurice was an avid golfer for many years, frequently playing at Green Valley Country Club and in Naples, Florida. He and Dorothy spent their retired winters in Naples with their many friends. His hobbies included woodworking, boating, and fishing.

Above all else, Maurice loved spending time with his wife and family. He was happiest during holidays, family gatherings, and times spent around the pool. Maurice and Dorothy built a beautiful life together over the past 72 years.

Maurice is survived by his beloved wife Dorothy M. (Ferreira) Desjardins of Middletown and his children, Susan DeSantis (Richard) of Middletown, Barbara Rosa (Christopher) of Newport, Dennis Desjardins (Zenaida) of Middletown, Karen Lema of Middletown, and Lisa Libutti (Gregg) of Tiverton. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Tracy Rafferty, Christopher Rosa Jr., Lynnette Rosa, Barbara Warren, Matthew Desjardins, Adriana Libutti, Rebecca Mainelli, and Olivia Libutti; five great-grandchildren, Drew DeSantis, Mia DeSantis, Abby DeSantis, Christopher Rosa III, and Carter Rosa; and a nephew, David Carrier.

Maurice is predeceased by his grandson, Jason MacGregor DeSantis, his sister, Lorraine Carrier, and his son-in-law, Ronald Lema.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 10:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Viewing and burial will be private.

On behalf of the Desjardins Family, physical distancing and face coverings will be required for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Maurice’s name to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.