Middletown, RI – Mary Lou (Watson) Schlip, 83, long time resident of Portsmouth, RI entered into eternal life on November 9, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of 53 years of late husband, Donald P. Schlip, Sr.

Mary Lou was born in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy (Reid) Watson.



She was predeceased by her sister Elaine (Watson) Whiteman; and is survived by her sister Dorothy (Watson) Parker. Mary Lou proudly served in the USMC for three years, making it to the rank of Corporal; and is where she met her husband Don. She was employed in various government positions on her way to becoming Command Secretary at TRICCSMA and NUWC, and often referred to her time at TRICCSMA as the most memorable and enjoyable of her career; ultimately retiring from NAVSEA-Newport. Mary Lou was a member of St. Barnabas Church, and while her health allowed, regularly attended services there. She was the loving mother of Donald P. Schlip of Stratford, NH; Thomas M. Schlip of Sagamore Beach, MA; and Patricia A. (Schlip) Colson and her husband Gary of West Suffield, CT; the beloved grandmother of ten grandchildren: Ryan, Joel, Chad, Drew and Kain Schlip and Louise Pelletier; Marcus Schlip; Danielle and Evan Bouchard and Mark Colson; great grandmother of eight great grandchildren; as well as loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, especially her niece Elaine O’Donnell, who provided care and endless amounts of love. Family and friends were very important to Mary Lou, and she held a special bond with her granddaughter Danielle. Mary Lou was full of life, and loved spending time with everyone; and always enjoyed a good social gathering. She touched everyone she met; always thankful and appreciative of everything, never taking anything for granted. She will forever be remembered for her kindness and warmth, acceptance of all, and generous and giving nature.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice/Visiting Nurse Services of Bristol and Newport Counties 1184 East Main Rd P.O. Box 690 Portsmouth, RI 02871.

Fair Winds and Following Seas, Once a Marine, always a Marine – Semper Fi. Love You More.