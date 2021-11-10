John Leo Deveau passed away on 11/5/2021 at Rucki Hospice Care Center in Zephyrhills, FL surrounded by his beloved wife Susan and several family members after a brief illness. “Leo” was 92 years old. He was born in Newport, RI and spent most of his life there before traveling and living in Texas, California and Florida.
“Leo” was a nurseryman and an advertising man. He owned and operated Spruce Acre’s Christmas Tree Farm and retired after 40 years in 1988 as Advertising Director of The Newport Daily News. He was the Past President of both The New England Advertising Executives and The Middletown Kiwanis Club. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1948.
“Leo” loved lobstering, clamming, and quahogging; wood working, building and remodeling; gardening, RVing, and boating. He loved hosting Deveau Family Reunions at Spruce Acres Tree Farm. One of his favorite sayings was “I love you more than all the houses in the world”. One of life’s simplest pleasures for “Leo” was spending time with family holding a glass of bourbon.
Aside from being survived by his beloved wife Susan Deveau of Lutz, FL, “Leo” is also survived by his 3 children:
Kathleen Deveau of Newport, RI, John Deveau of Tiverton, RI, and James Deveau of Kinnelon,NJ. His grandchildren:
Morgan Menard of FL, Benjamin Langley IV of RI, Matthew Langley of FL, Danae Deveau of ME, Ian Deveau of RI,
Michael Deveau of CA, Brian Deveau of NJ (deceased) and LauriAnne of CA. His great-granddaughters:
Grace Menard of FL, Nova Langley of FL and Loren Center Deveau of ME.
“Leo” is preceded in death by his parents: John A. Deveau and Adeline Huppee and his siblings: Charles Deveau, Robert Deveau, Phillip Deveau, Olive Schmidt, Mary Pinheiro, Elizabeth Perry, Patricia Holmes and survived by Joan Bruce of PA
He was “Uncle Leo” to many nieces and nephews.
“A Celebration of Life” Service will be determined at a later date and be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Newport, RI.
In lieu of flowers, The Family invites you to join them for a Pot Luck Meal, “Rappie Pie” toasting and the watching of his favorite movie “My Cousin Vinny” at a place to be determined.
