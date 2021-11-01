Arthur Lee Reed Jr, 75, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on October 28, 2021 at Miriam Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Barbara (Mattox) Reed.

Arthur was born in Chilicothe, IL, to Arthur and Edna (Embick) Reed.

Arthur left home at 17, working around the Midwest and Great Plains areas as a ranch hand. He then served two enlistments in the Navy serving 11 years as a machinist’s mate with the final rank of MM-3, Petty Officer 3rd Class. While serving, Arthur earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with One Campaign Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device (1960-) and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. He was a shellback twice over and had the stories, tattoos and certificate for proof. He served in Vietnam, aboard the USS Intrepid, specifically in the Gulf of Tonkin after the eponymous resolution. After being stationed in Newport, both he and his wife decided to settle there. Arthur continued to commute to Maryland at the Naval Reserve Manpower Center for his second enlistment. After leaving the navy, he worked as a claims advocate, first at the Veterans Administration and later at the DAV helping veterans file their claims. He served at VFW post 4487, Gilbert-Burton as Chaplain, Adjutant and Quartermaster.

Arthur is survived by his son, Alan Reed, of Middletown, RI, along with his rescue dog Chewy and cat Barbie.

Arthur is preceded in death by wife, Barbara.

At his request funeral services and burial will be private. Contributions in his name can be made to the Robert Potter League, 87 Oliphant Ln. Middletown, RI 02842

Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com