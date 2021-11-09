Antonio G. Souto, 82, of Middletown, RI, passed away on November 6, 2021, at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Antonio was born in Faial, Azores to the late Sergio and Adelina (Garcia) doSouto. He was the husband of Maria (Medeiros) Souto for 24 years.

Antonio left Portugal in the early 1960s after a catastrophic volcano followed by earthquakes devastated their home. Dreaming of a better life in the US, he started working in factories, landscaping and later moved into stonework and construction, which gave him pride in a job well done. Antonio enjoyed his garden, his fruit trees, and his vineyard which he was very proud of. You could always find him working in his garden, hoeing, or pruning or just sitting there, watching the fruits of his labor grow. He enjoyed sharing the fruits from his garden and his wine with anyone that would stop by and visit. Antonio was predeceased by his 3 brothers: Eduardo Souto, which he lost earlier this year, Mario Dosouto, and Manuel Souto, all of whom were very close. Antonio is also survived by his wife, Maria L. Souto, and his nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank the Doctors, nurses, and all the caregivers at Charlton Memorial Hospital and, the VNA for all their help in caring for Antonio.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 5-7 PM, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island.

Antonio’s Funeral Services will begin at Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, November 12, at 8:30AM, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Jesus Saviour Church in Newport, RI.

Burial to follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.