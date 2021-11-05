Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.

Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, located at 240 Aquidneck Ave in Middletown, from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10.

Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

  • Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

  • Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists,  patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP

Current Job Opportunities In & Around Newport

  1. 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER
  2. All About Home Care – Homemaker/Companion Tiverton
  3. American Labor Services – Help Wanted: Various Positions Available for EXCEL Professionals!
  4. Applebee’s – Server
  5. Anderson Merchandisers – Part-Time Retail Merchandiser
  6. Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
  7. Athleta – Assistant Manager
  8. BankNewport – Universal Bankers-Aquidneck Island
  9. Bayberry Garden – Pastry Chef
  10. Benchmark Senior Living – Memory Care Director
  11. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  12. Berkshire Hathaway – Office Administrator
  13. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Tire Installation Team Member – Store 306
  14. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
  15. Castle Hill Inn – ROOM SERVICE SERVER
  16. Child & Family – Director of Residential Serivices (Interim)
  17. Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
  18. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  19. City of Newport – Firefighter
  20. City Personnel – Office Assistant
  21. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager  Please apply in person.
  22. Colbea Eastside Enterprises – Store Manager
  23. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  24. CW Resources – Project Manager
  25. Designer Brands – Store Associate Part-Time
  26. DiMauro Architects – Project Manager / Job Captain
  27. Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
  28. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  29. Dunne Manning Stores – Cashier/Sales Associate – Joe’s Kwik Mart
  30. ExperTaste Marketing – BEER/ADULT BEVERAGE BRAND AMBASSADOR
  31. Fairstead – Assistant Community Manager
  32. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  33. Genesis Healthcare – Graduate Practical Nurse – GPN (Full Time)
  34. Genesis Rehab Services – Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP)
  35. Gurney’s – Skating Rink Desk Agent
  36. GVI – Administrative Assistant – 2253
  37. H&R Block – Receptionist
  38. Hampton Inn & Suites – Housekeeping Attendant Part Time
  39. Harper & Tucker – Retail Sales Associate
  40. IHOP – Bus Person
  41. International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Manager of Human Resources and Administration
  42. John Clarke Senior Living – Dietary Aide
  43. JoS.A.Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
  44. KFC – KFC Team Member
  45. KVH Industries – Material Handler
  46. LaFrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate
  47. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Digital Marketing & Influencer Coordinator – ENTRY LEVEL
  48. Looking Upwards – Job Coach/Employment Specialist
  49. Magellan Health – Manager, PharmD, Specialty Clinical Programs
  50. Marriott International – Catering Sales Executive
  51. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  52. Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel
  53. Motel 6 – Hotel Housekeeper
  54. Naval Undersea Warfare Center – Procurement Specialist (Admin/Tech Specialist, NT-1101-2/3)
  55. Navy Exchange Service Command – SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE
  56. Netsimco – Computer System Analyst
  57. Newport County Community Health – Housing Specialist – TEMP – 6 Month Assignement
  58. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Gaudet Middle School
  59. Newport Flag Company – Production Assistant
  60. Newport Hospital –Interviewing for registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers, diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists,  patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more
  61. Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
  62. Newport Restoration Foundation – Collections Care Technician
  63. New York Yacht Club – Group Travel & Event Coordinator
  64. NTT Data – Computer Systems Analyst – Junior Level
  65. Our Table Jamestown – FOH STAFF – DYNAMIC NEW RESTAURANFT
  66. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  67. Phoenix Property Management – Maintenance
  68. Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
  69. Purvis Systems – Laboratory Operations Manager
  70. Prime Communications – Assistant Store Manager- AT&T
  71. Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
  72. Royal Health Group – Housekeeping – Middletown
  73. Securitas – Security Officer
  74. Senior Food Service – Kitchen Help
  75. Sephora – Assistant Store Manager
  76. Shaner Operating Corp – Welcome Gate Attendant Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
  77. Sodexo – Dishwasher-Salve Regina University
  78. Starbucks – Barista
  79. Supercuts – Receptionist
  80. The Black Pearl – Bartender
  81. The Coggeshall Club – Part Time Afternoon Assistant Teacher
  82. The Home Depot – Cashier
  83. The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER
  84. The Paper Store – Sales Associate
  85. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Special Events Coordinator
  86. The Wayfinder – Houseperson
  87. Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
  88. U-Haul – Facility Housekeeper
  89. United Parcel Service – Driver Helper- No Interview Required
  90. US Naval Sea Systems Command – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
  91. Verizon Authorized Retailer – Sales Representative
  92. Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
  93. Wavelengths Salon & Spa – spa room rental
  94. West Marine – Cashier
  95. Wyndham Destinations – Front Desk/Guest Services Associate

