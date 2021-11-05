Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, located at 240 Aquidneck Ave in Middletown, from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10.

Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP

