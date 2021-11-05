Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Are you a business owner and manager who is hiring? Email your job opportunities, with a link to the job opportunity (in the format you see below) to ryan@whatsupnewp.com and we’ll make sure to include you in our next roundup.
Featured Job Opportunity
Lifespan will be hosting a Newport Hospital Hiring Event at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, located at 240 Aquidneck Ave in Middletown, from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesday, November 9 and Wednesday, November 10.
Applicants are asked to come prepared as interviews and offers will be on the spot in some cases.
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Nursing and Nursing Support Services (registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers) – RSVP
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Allied Clinical and Non- Clinical Support Services (diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more ) – RSVP
Current Job Opportunities In & Around Newport
- 22 Bowen’s – BUSSER
- All About Home Care – Homemaker/Companion Tiverton
- American Labor Services – Help Wanted: Various Positions Available for EXCEL Professionals!
- Applebee’s – Server
- Anderson Merchandisers – Part-Time Retail Merchandiser
- Aquidneck Pediatrics – Pediatric Medical Assistant
- Athleta – Assistant Manager
- BankNewport – Universal Bankers-Aquidneck Island
- Bayberry Garden – Pastry Chef
- Benchmark Senior Living – Memory Care Director
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- Berkshire Hathaway – Office Administrator
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Tire Installation Team Member – Store 306
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assitant/Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – ROOM SERVICE SERVER
- Child & Family – Director of Residential Serivices (Interim)
- Chili’s – Server – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- City of Newport – Firefighter
- City Personnel – Office Assistant
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bussers, dishwashers, servers, bar staff/ kitchen staff, shuckers. Assistant General Manager Please apply in person.
- Colbea Eastside Enterprises – Store Manager
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CW Resources – Project Manager
- Designer Brands – Store Associate Part-Time
- DiMauro Architects – Project Manager / Job Captain
- Dollar Tree – SALES FLOOR ASSOCIATE
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- Dunne Manning Stores – Cashier/Sales Associate – Joe’s Kwik Mart
- ExperTaste Marketing – BEER/ADULT BEVERAGE BRAND AMBASSADOR
- Fairstead – Assistant Community Manager
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Genesis Healthcare – Graduate Practical Nurse – GPN (Full Time)
- Genesis Rehab Services – Speech-Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Gurney’s – Skating Rink Desk Agent
- GVI – Administrative Assistant – 2253
- H&R Block – Receptionist
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Housekeeping Attendant Part Time
- Harper & Tucker – Retail Sales Associate
- IHOP – Bus Person
- International Tennis Hall Of Fame – Manager of Human Resources and Administration
- John Clarke Senior Living – Dietary Aide
- JoS.A.Bank – Retail Sales Associate Part Time
- KFC – KFC Team Member
- KVH Industries – Material Handler
- LaFrance Hospitality – Front Desk Associate
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Digital Marketing & Influencer Coordinator – ENTRY LEVEL
- Looking Upwards – Job Coach/Employment Specialist
- Magellan Health – Manager, PharmD, Specialty Clinical Programs
- Marriott International – Catering Sales Executive
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- Middletown Public Schools – District/School Office Support Personnel
- Motel 6 – Hotel Housekeeper
- Naval Undersea Warfare Center – Procurement Specialist (Admin/Tech Specialist, NT-1101-2/3)
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SUPERVISORY SALES ASSOCIATE
- Netsimco – Computer System Analyst
- Newport County Community Health – Housing Specialist – TEMP – 6 Month Assignement
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Behavior Support Program Gaudet Middle School
- Newport Flag Company – Production Assistant
- Newport Hospital –Interviewing for registered nurses, unit secretaries, nursing assistants, surgical technologists, advanced practice providers, diagnostic imaging techs – all modalities, housekeeping, dietary assistant, cook, phlebotomists, medical techs, guest service attendants, pharmacy techs, general mechanic, patient scheduler, physical therapists, psychiatric tech, speech pathologists, occupational therapists, patient transporter, staffing coordinator, receptionist, financial counselor and more
- Newport Hotel Group – Call Center – Hotel Reservations – Starting At $18.00
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Collections Care Technician
- New York Yacht Club – Group Travel & Event Coordinator
- NTT Data – Computer Systems Analyst – Junior Level
- Our Table Jamestown – FOH STAFF – DYNAMIC NEW RESTAURANFT
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Phoenix Property Management – Maintenance
- Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
- Purvis Systems – Laboratory Operations Manager
- Prime Communications – Assistant Store Manager- AT&T
- Reagan Marine Construction – Dock Builder / Craft Worker
- Royal Health Group – Housekeeping – Middletown
- Securitas – Security Officer
- Senior Food Service – Kitchen Help
- Sephora – Assistant Store Manager
- Shaner Operating Corp – Welcome Gate Attendant Newport Harbor Hotel & Marina
- Sodexo – Dishwasher-Salve Regina University
- Starbucks – Barista
- Supercuts – Receptionist
- The Black Pearl – Bartender
- The Coggeshall Club – Part Time Afternoon Assistant Teacher
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Mooring – RESTAURANT MANAGER
- The Paper Store – Sales Associate
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Special Events Coordinator
- The Wayfinder – Houseperson
- Towne Park – Valet Parking Attendant – Newport Marriott
- U-Haul – Facility Housekeeper
- United Parcel Service – Driver Helper- No Interview Required
- US Naval Sea Systems Command – ADMINISTRATIVE/TECHNICAL SPECIALIST
- Verizon Authorized Retailer – Sales Representative
- Village House Nursing & Rehab – Activities Assistant
- Wavelengths Salon & Spa – spa room rental
- West Marine – Cashier
- Wyndham Destinations – Front Desk/Guest Services Associate
