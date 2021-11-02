Comic Con legend Lou Ferrigno will join Nibbles Woodway on the roof of the Big Blue Bug Solutions building to raise money for the Rhode Island Chapter of the ALS Association and welcoming Rhode Island Comic Con 2021 to the Rhode Island Convention Center in a special ceremony at 4 p.m. on Thursday November 4, 2021.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Big Blue Bug solutions in the fight against ALS and to join Lou in his hulk-sized efforts to battle ALS. This will bring incredible awareness to the chapter and help the patients and families that we serve here in RI.”

“We are thrilled to have Lou Ferrigno, the original Incredible Hulk, join the pantheon of greats who have joined forces with Nibbles Woodway to do good in the community,” said Brian Goldman, Chief Executive Officer of Big Blue Bug Solutions.

“We will be pleased to join with Lou in making a generous donation to the Rhode Island Chapter of the ALS Association – a charity near and dear to Mr. Ferrigno’s heart, and an organization we have be proud to support for years – to welcome one of the great events hosted in Rhode Island, the 2021 Rhode Island Comic Con.”