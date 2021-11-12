Update – The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) lifted travel restrictions on all bridges at 3:10 pm

Original Story

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) announced on social media at 2:23 pm some bridge restrictions for the Newport Pell and Jamestown bridges.

“Due to high winds, high profile vehicles are restricted from crossing the Newport & Jamestown Bridges. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, & commercial buses are permitted to cross. School buses may not cross at this time”.

RITBA issued the following press release at 2:48 pm;

RITBA IMPLEMENTS FULL WIND RESTRICTIONS ON BRIDGES

Only certain vehicles are permitted to cross the bridges

JAMESTOWN, R.I. — The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) is implementing full wind restrictions on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano bridges. Only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, commercial buses and heavy-laden tractor/trailers are permitted to cross these bridges. Note: school buses are not permitted to cross the bridges at this time.

In addition, any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling these bridges. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.

Under RITBA protocols, limited wind restrictions may be implemented when sustained wind speeds exceed 60 mph for a continuous period of 15 minutes or more; or wind gusts persistently exceed 60 mph over a period of 15 minutes.

Members of the public can check bridge conditions and closures by visiting our website at ritba.org, by calling RITBA at 401-423-0803, or on Twitter at @riezpass.

This story will be updated.