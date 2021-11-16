The Newport Navy Choristers, under the direction of Lori McDowell, will present their annual holiday concert on the evening of December 10, 2021, at 7:30 PM at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road in Portsmouth.

The concert will benefit the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, a project of Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 15 and under and can be purchased at easternriconservation.org/events/holiday.

The Choristers’ Chairwoman, Pat McGue, said, “After having been limited to virtual rehearsals and performances last year due to the pandemic, the Choristers are thrilled to once again be able to perform live and continue our long tradition of helping local non-profit organizations raise money to support programs which improve the quality of life in our community.”

The AgInnovation Farm is a student volunteer-run farm where kids learn about sustainable agriculture with hands-on problem-solving experiences. It is located at Cloverbud Ranch in Portsmouth. The school district plans to hold STEAM education classes, as well as after-school programs at the farm. ERICD’s vision is for the farm to grow into an island-wide program, servicing all three municipalities and school districts.

Sara Churgin, ERICD District Manager, said, “We are so thankful to the Newport Navy Choristers for supporting our vision to provide agricultural education to our children. We have been overwhelmed with the time and effort people have already invested in this project and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

The Newport Navy Choristers was founded in 1953 by a group of Naval War College and Fleet wives and was known as the Navy Wives’ Chorus. They soon expanded to include husbands and active-duty personnel from other Naval Station Newport commands. Today the chorus is comprised of active duty, reserve, and retired personnel of all the Armed Services, civilian employees of the Department of Defense, and spouses and children age 16 and over. A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, the Choristers perform each year to benefit local non-profit charitable and civic organizations.

For tickets and more information, visit easternriconservation.org/events/holiday or contact Sara Churgin at schurgin.ericd@gmail.com or 401-225-6033. At the concert, masks will be required for unvaccinated individuals and encouraged for all.