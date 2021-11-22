The Newport County Dinner Club is returning for its 33rd year, continuing its mission of making dining out more affordable.

The Newport County Dinner Club offers two for one dining at more than 45 fine local restaurants.

A Newport County Dinner Club book costs $20 and is available now on their website and will be available after Dember 1 at Shaw’s, Clements, and Allen’s Wine & Spirits.

For a complete restaurant list or to order go online to NewportCountyDinnerClub.com.