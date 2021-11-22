The Newport County Dinner Club is returning for its 33rd year, continuing its mission of making dining out more affordable.

The Newport County Dinner Club offers two for one dining at more than 45 fine local restaurants.

A Newport County Dinner Club book costs $20 and is available now on their website and will be available after Dember 1 at Shaw’s, Clements, and Allen’s Wine & Spirits.

For a complete restaurant list or to order go online to NewportCountyDinnerClub.com.

More from What’s Up Newp

Ryan Belmore has been the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp since 2012. He also currently works for Mountain News, where he serves as Senior Editor - North America for OnTheSnow. He previously worked for the New England Patriots and American Cancer Society. He currently serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).