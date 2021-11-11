The Museum of Newport Irish History will hold the third talk in its 20th Annual Michael F. Crowley Lecture Series on November 15, at 6:00 p.m., via Zoom and in person at the Wayfinder Hotel in Newport.
The talk, entitled “Cheers to Eire: The Political Life of J. Howard McGrath,” will be presented by Dr. Debra A. Mulligan, Roger Williams University professor and author of Democratic Repairman: The Political Life of James Howard McGrath (McFarland Press, 2019). The lecture has been made possible through a gift from Francis “Frank” Furtado, given in memory of his wife, Barbara Carr Furtado.
The child of Irish immigrants, Rhode Island’s sixtieth governor, J. Howard McGrath (1903-1966), was a pivotal figure in the state’s twentieth-century history. Dr. Mulligan will address his life and political career, which was cut short by scandal, in the context of his Irish roots. A complete talk overview and speaker bio may be found on the “Lectures” page of newportirishhistory.org.
The virtual lecture is free, but reservations are required to receive the Zoom login information. You may register on the “Lectures” page of newportirishhistory.org. Seats to attend this lecture and the reception to follow at the Wayfinder Hotel, 151 Admiral Kalbfus Road, Newport, are limited and prioritized for Museum of Newport Irish History members. Attendees must be fully vaccinated. To Inquire about seat availability to attend in person, please contact Ann Arnold at newportirishhistory@gmail.com or (401) 841-5493.
