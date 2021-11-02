General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, one of six Democrats vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination, continued to be the top fundraiser among the candidates, as third-quarter financial reports were filed on Sunday with the Board of Elections.

The Nov. 1 reporting deadline was for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.

Robust fundraising is critical as campaigns prepare for what will likely be an expensive election. If the gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey are any barometer, spending will increase considerably. In Virginia reports in late October show the candidates have raised some $115 million, “crushing” the previous record of $60 million, according to election officials. In New Jersey gubernatorial candidates have raised $46 million as of late October, double that of four years ago.

Five Democrats have publicly declared their candidacies, and one, Gov. Daniel McKee, has given every indication he will run for reelection. The other Democratic gubernatorial candidates are Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, former CVS Executive Helena Foulkes, and Dr. Louis Daniel Munoz.

For the third quarter Magaziner reported raising $250,106 from individuals and $3,000 from Political Action Committees. He spent $174,857, leaving a balance of $1,580,418.

Gorbea reported raising $149,965 from individuals and $3,500 from Political Action Committees. She spent $72,620, leaving a balance of $749,284.

McKee reported raising $145,265 from individuals and $9,000 from Political Action Committees. He spent $69,679, leaving a balance of $800,682.

Brown reported raising $76,608 from individuals, and nothing from Political Action Committees. He spent $17,772, leaving a balance of $59,984.

Munoz reported raising $5,104 from individuals, and nothing from Political Action Committees. He spent $3,059, leaving a balance of $5,626.

As of 11 p.m. the Board of Elections did not report any financial information for Foulkes.

On the Republican side, no candidate has officially announced, although a campaign worker for former Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority Chair David Darlington, has said Darlington will announce soon.

Another Republican mentioned as a potential gubernatorial candidate, who has reportedly said he’s interested in running, is state Rep. Blake Filippi, R-Dist. 36, representing Block Island, Charlestown, and parts of Westerly and South Kingstown. Filippi is the House Minority Leader. At the end of the second quarter Filippi had a campaign fund balance of $37,148. As of 11 p.m. the Board of Elections had not reported any third quarter filing by Filippi.