The following was submitted by Save the Bay

Just in time for the holiday season, Save The Bay’s virtual Artists for The Bay sale opens today and will run through December 31. In celebration of the beauty of Narragansett Bay, and in support of the nonprofit organization’s mission to protect and improve it, more than 20 local artists have committed to contributing 25 percent or more of select holiday sale proceeds to this annual fundraiser.

“The Artists for The Bay event offers residents across the Bay watershed the opportunity to explore beautiful artwork, to discover unique gifts for loved ones, and support an organization they believe in,” says Save The Bay Events Manager Leanne Danielsen. “We’re honored to have the support of so many generous and talented local artists as we transition this in-person event to an online one for the second year in a row.”

Each participating artist has agreed to donate 25 percent of the proceeds of select pieces back to Save The Bay’s mission-based work, many motivated by a desire to give back to an organization that helps protect the source of their inspiration: Narragansett Bay.

“I’m a big supporter of environmental organizations and Save The Bay has been doing good and hard work for our Bay for so, so long, they absolutely deserve support,” said participating artist, Susan Freda. “My work is very much inspired by water and the sea so it only makes sense to find ways to give back to it.”

“I choose to participate in Artists for The Bay because of the gifts Narragansett Bay offers me. Just sitting by the water is calming and, these days, who doesn’t need a good dose of tranquility?” said Lorena Pugh, longtime event participant and Save The Bay partner. “The Bay offers me a better quality of life and I owe it to the Bay to return the favor.”

“Jamestown Marsh,” an oil painting by Lorena Pugh, is one of the several of paintings currently for sale as part of this year’s Artists for The Bay fundraiser.

Details around each artist’s promotions and links to their websites are available on Save The Bay’s website at savebay.org/art. The Artists for The Bay sale will take place November 15-December 31, 2021. Even more artwork from local artists can be browsed and purchased on Save The Bay’s online store at shop.savebay.org. For more information about Artists for The Bay Show & Sale, contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org or 272-3540 x140.

The Artists for The Bay Sale is generously sponsored by: Citizens Bank; National Grid; Arbella Insurance Foundation; UNFI; Rexel Energy Solutions; MetLife; Fuss & O’Neill; Rhode Races & Events; F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company; WaterScents; Sunflower Designs; Kate’s Real Food; Roy Carpenter’s Beach / Matunuck Beach Properties; BETA Group; Joseph W. Blaeser IV Agency; Regency Plaza / Chestnut Hill Realty; and Fox Pest Control.

About Save The Bay: Founded in 1970, the Rhode Island-based nonprofit Save The Bay seeks to protect and improve Narragansett Bay and its 1,705-square-mile watershed. The organization works to achieve its vision of a fully swimmable, fishable Narragansett Bay, accessible to all, through its advocacy, education, and habitat restoration and adaptation work. Learn more about Save The Bay at www.savebay.org.