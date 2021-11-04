Cozy up in one of our igloos located on The Lounge & Firepit Deck.
Gurney’s special igloo experience, which returned on October 29th and is now available nightly, offers cozy decor and blankets, plus a dedicated menu including shrimp & grits, bruschetta grilled cheese, and house-made chili.
Gurney’s first launched multi-sensory and themed igloos for the 2019 winter season.
On November 19th, the igloos will transform into an Après Skate Winter Wonderland pop-up, in conjunction with their skating rink opening.
The igloos are heated and can fit up to four people. All igloo reservations are for two hours. All igloos will feature specialty cocktails, an après skate menu, vintage games, a roaring fire pit, and more, according to Gurney’s website.
For all Igloo dining reservations, the following food & beverage minimums apply:
- $175** minimum for all reservations between 11:30am and 3:00pm ($300** minimum for holidays). ** Total + sales tax and 18% gratuity
- $275** minimum for all reservation between 5:30pm and close ($375** minimum for holidays, $500** minimum for New Year’s Eve). ** Total + sales tax and 18% gratuity
Gurney’s says that the igloos are disinfected between reservations with M.I.S.T. Fogger & Disinfection solution, both hospital-grade, and NSF-certified.
Book an igloo and find out more here.
More from What’s Up Newp
- Festive Igloo Dining Experience returns to Gurney’s
- New race course for The Ocean Race features the longest Southern Ocean leg in the 50-year history of the event
- This Day in RI History: November 4, 1928 – Poet Hannah Weiner is born
- What’s Up This Weekend: A Spirited Evening at Fort Adams, Newport Restaurant Week, and more
- 17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport
- Agreement reached to restore public shoreline access on Lee’s Wharf
- Obituary: Alan Richards
- Newport Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5 – 14 with crave-worthy deals
- Newport Restaurant Group’s annual gift card fundraiser returns
- Reminder: ‘Fall Back’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too