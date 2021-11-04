Cozy up in one of our igloos located on The Lounge & Firepit Deck.

Gurney’s special igloo experience, which returned on October 29th and is now available nightly, offers cozy decor and blankets, plus a dedicated menu including shrimp & grits, bruschetta grilled cheese, and house-made chili.

Gurney’s first launched multi-sensory and themed igloos for the 2019 winter season.

On November 19th, the igloos will transform into an Après Skate Winter Wonderland pop-up, in conjunction with their skating rink opening.

The igloos are heated and can fit up to four people. All igloo reservations are for two hours. All igloos will feature specialty cocktails, an après skate menu, vintage games, a roaring fire pit, and more, according to Gurney’s website.

For all Igloo dining reservations, the following food & beverage minimums apply:

$175** minimum for all reservations between 11:30am and 3:00pm ($300** minimum for holidays). ** Total + sales tax and 18% gratuity

$275** minimum for all reservation between 5:30pm and close ($375** minimum for holidays, $500** minimum for New Year’s Eve). ** Total + sales tax and 18% gratuity

Gurney’s says that the igloos are disinfected between reservations with M.I.S.T. Fogger & Disinfection solution, both hospital-grade, and NSF-certified.

Book an igloo and find out more here.