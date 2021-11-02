The City of Newport today is advising motorists that West Marlborough Street will be closed to traffic, from America’s Cup Avenue to Thames Street, beginning on Monday, Nov. 8th until Friday, Dec. 3rd, as crews work to repair and improve an antiquated storm drain.

The storm drain, which runs from the eastern end of Marsh Street under the Newport Visitor Center/RIPTA parking lot, and across America’s Cup Avenue, before ending at the intersection of Thames Street and Washington Square, has been the focus of repairs since late August.

Using trenchless technology, the Department’s contractor National Water Main Cleaning Company (NWMCC), has been able to carry out much of their work without significant traffic disruptions. However, with the project work about to enter the most hazardous stage, the area along West Marlborough Street will be closed in order for crews to work as quickly and safely as possible.

In preparation for road closure, NWMCC will place Variable Message Boards before and during the closure of West Marlborough Street. The Variable Message Boards will notify motorists of the road closure and entry for Long Wharf Mall parking lot via Thames Street. NWMCC will install detours and other signage as needed.

The City of Newport says that it’s project team will work diligently to minimize impacts. Nearby residents are advised that they may notice increased noise, lights used at night, traffic, crews, and heavy equipment (with backup safety alarms) associated with construction. Please take care when traveling around the construction area, and for your safety, do not enter the site. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call the Department of Utilities at (401) 845-5600.