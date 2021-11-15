State Rep. Marvin Abney, D-Dist. 73 (Middletown, Newport), remains the leading fundraiser among area legislators, reporting a campaign finance balance of more than $162,000 to the Board of Elections.

Abney, the House Finance Chair, raised $600 from individuals and $1,700 from Political Action Committees during the third quarter, adding to his considerable campaign finance account. He is among Aquidneck Island legislators in significant leadership roles, but clearly has amassed the largest fund balance as head of the influential Senate Finance Committee.

Here are the results from the other Aquidneck Island legislators:

John Edwards, D-Dist. 70 (Tiverton), the majority floor leader, reported a fund balance of $57,862.

Michelle McGaw, D-Dist. 71, who won as part of a progressive coalition in 2020, raised $3,624 from individuals during the third quarter and $1,100 from Political Action Committees. Her reported fund balance was $9,143.

Terri-Denise Cortvriend, D-Dist. 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth), raised $5,944 from individuals and $1,850 from Political Action Committees, leaving a fund balance of $7,384.

Deb Ruggiero, D-Dist. 74 (Jamestown, Middletown), chair of the House Committee on Innovation, Internet, and Technology, raised $8,925 from individuals and $925 from Political Action Committee during the third quarter, leaving her with a fund balance of $60,395.

Rep. Lauren H. Carson, D-Dist. 75 (Newport), raised $9,726 from individuals and $1,500 from Political Action Committees during the third quarter. Her fund balance was $30,647.

Sen. Walter Felag, D-Dist. 10 (Tiverton, Warren), chair of the Senate Special Legislation and Veterans Committees, raised $2,300 from individuals and $600 from Political Action Committees for the third quarter, leaving him with a fund balance of $28,714.

Sen. James Seveney, D-Dist. 12 (Bristol, Portsmouth), had a fund balance of $7,212. His quarterly report listed no individual or Political Action Committee donations.

Sen. Lou DiPalma, D-Dist.12 (Little Compton, Middletown), chair of the Senate Rules, Government Ethics, and Oversight Committee. During the third quarter, DiPalma raised $20,250 from individuals and $4,625 from Political Action Committees, leaving him with a fund balance of $44,940.

Sen. Dawn Euer, D-Dist. 13 (Newport) had a fund balance of $31,341. She received $5,200 from individuals and $300 from Political Action Committees.

The reporting deadline for third quarter finance reports was Nov. 1. Failure to file carries a fine from the Board of Elections and if the candidate continues to fail to file, the board charges interest on the fine. All Aquidneck Island legislators filed on time, but notably Blake Filippi, R-Dist. 36 (Block Island, Charlestown, and parts of Westerly and South Kingstown) did not (as of Nov. 15), according to the Board of Elections. Filippi is the House Minority Leader and is among those mentioned as a potential GOP gubernatorial candidate. At the end of the second quarter his campaign fund balance was $37,149.