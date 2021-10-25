A major nor’easter is heading to Rhode Island Tuesday with heavy rain and high winds expected to impact the region. Power losses and property damage may occur, especially along the coast. The brunt of the storm should affect the region beginning Tuesday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for all of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. A flood warning is also in effect. We’ll have updates throughout the day Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of the National Weather Service

Read the full text of the alert below:

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 2 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern, northeastern and southeastern
  Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 2 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
  Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially
  for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak of the wind will be Tuesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

