While an early-season game between the Patriots and Buccaneers was getting top ratings on Sunday Night Football, the team at Narragansett Beer was preparing a special limited release ale for release on Monday after the game.

“Round 1,” a beer designed to memorialize the rivalry between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, is here. And it might even help ease the pain for all of us Monday Morning Quarterbacks…

Brewery Community Manager Brooke Cure explains how the new brew came about.

“We have been planning this for about two months now,” she explained. “Mark (Hellendrung, Narragansett CEO) came up with the idea of releasing a beer that alluded to Bill Belichick and Tom Brady coming together and finally facing off against each other. Even if Tom Brady isn’t a Patriot anymore, there’s still so much love for him in New England…”

Of course, the results of the game are well-known by now – Brady and the Bucs defeated Belichick and the Pats 19-17 in a tight battle Sunday night. The can design reflect those results – GOAT over Hoodie 1-0.

So how did they “turn around” the beer so quickly? The design team actually prepared two labels for the release, one with the Goat on top, and another with Belichick’s hoodie on top.

“We wanted to wait until the last minute and see who won, of course, Cure noted. “It’s been pretty tight-lipped over here, only myself, Mark and the design team have known about it until recently. We slowly started to tease it out on social media last week.”

On to the beer…

“It’s a tropical version of our Fresh Catch, that we’ve had out for a while now, it’s a fan favorite and it tastes great,” Cure remarked. “We have it in the Brewery, we’ve been selling it online in advance. We canned it this morning, people can come in and buy it at the Brewery as long as supplies last.”

Cure also shared that “Round 1” will also be available on a limited basis at selected Rhode Island area liquor stores.

Will there be a “Round 2” or even a “Reunion” beer … only time will tell…